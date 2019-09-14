UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Prolongs Trade Embargo On Cuba For 12 Months - White House

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prolong trade embargo on Cuba for one more year, the document issued by the White House said.

The executive order, published on Friday, said that the decision was in line with the US national interests.

The United States introduced a trade embargo on Cuba in 1962 following the Cuban Revolution, which toppled the US-backed government of Fulgencio Batista.

In 2015, then-US President Barack Obama announced the restoration of diplomatic relations with Cuba, and reopening embassies in both countries.

The Obama administration has also relaxed the trade embargo and eliminated some restrictions on travel, money transfers and naval regulations.

However, shortly after taking office on January 20, 2017, US President Donald Trump said his administration would review Obama's policies toward Cuba, with the White House stressing that it would focus on human rights as a fundamental approach to its relations with Havana.

