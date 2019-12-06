Trump Promised to Deal with Visa Hurdles for Russian Delegations - Nebenzia to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik he had raised an issue of visa hurdles for Russian delegations visiting UN at the meeting with US President Donald Trump, who promised to deal with it.

"He [Trump] said that there are absolutely artificial issues that, unfortunately, affect the reputation and prestige of the United States, issues of granting visas to delegations that visit UN headquarters to attend UN events," Nebenzia said. "The president, of course, was not aware of the details, promised to look into the situation and, I hope, solve it."