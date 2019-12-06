UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Promised To Deal With Visa Hurdles For Russian Delegations - Nebenzia To Sputnik

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 07:20 AM

Trump Promised to Deal with Visa Hurdles for Russian Delegations - Nebenzia to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik he had raised an issue of visa hurdles for Russian delegations visiting UN at the meeting with US President Donald Trump, who promised to deal with it.

"He [Trump] said that there are absolutely artificial issues that, unfortunately, affect the reputation and prestige of the United States, issues of granting visas to delegations that visit UN headquarters to attend UN events," Nebenzia said. "The president, of course, was not aware of the details, promised to look into the situation and, I hope, solve it."

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Visit Trump United States Visa

Recent Stories

15.88 million overnight tourists at hotels of Abu ..

8 hours ago

Speakers for paradigm shift from traditional teach ..

7 hours ago

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

7 hours ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

7 hours ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

7 hours ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.