Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:12 PM

Trump Promised Zelenskyy White House Meeeting - Transcript

US President Donald Trump promised his newly elected Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy a visit to the White House without mentioning any preconditions for such a meeting, according to a rough transcript of their first call released by the White House on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump promised his newly elected Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy a visit to the White House without mentioning any preconditions for such a meeting, according to a rough transcript of their first call released by the White House on Friday.

"When you are settled in and ready,I'd like to invite you to the White House.

We'll have a lot of things to talk about, but we are with you all the way," Trump is quoted as telling Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy asked Trump to attend his inauguration and was promised that the US would be represented at "a very, very high level."

"We'll have a great representative. Or more than one from the United States will be with you on that great day," Trump said.

The US president did not travel to Kiev himself for the inauguration and instead sent his Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

