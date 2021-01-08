Trump Promises His Voters 'Giant Voice Into Future'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that millions of his supporters would have "a giant voice long into the future" after the incumbent gave up efforts to overturn his election defeat.

"The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future," Trump tweeted. "They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"