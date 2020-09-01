UrduPoint.com
Trump Promises More Aid To US Airlines Hit By Pandemic

Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:18 PM

Trump Promises More Aid to US Airlines Hit by Pandemic

US President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday more government aid to the airlines industry badly hurt by the pandemic-induced decline in demand.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) US President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday more government aid to the airlines industry badly hurt by the pandemic-induced decline in demand.

"We'll be helping the airlines," Trump told reporters. "Airlines are tough business in good times and we are about ready to get back to good times.

"

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said last week that Trump is looking at executive actions to help US airlines as stalled negotiations in Congress hold out assistance for affected businesses.

Meadows' remarks came after American Airlines reported that it expected to lay off by October another 19,000 employees, or about 14 percent of its workforce, when Federal aid that protected those jobs expires.

