Trump Promises To Fast-Track Regeneron's COVID-19 Drug Approval

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he works to fast-track the approval of Regeneron, an antibody drug developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly pharmaceutical companies for coronavirus treatment.

"We are sending that in an Eli Lilly version of it, which is very similar. We are sending that to all of our hospitals... I am doing an emergency use authorization. I have to get them to approve really fast," Trump told radio anchor Rush Limbaugh.

Trump himself took Regeneron after he was diagnosed with coronavirus and briefly hospitalized. President says that he feels perfect now and has stopped receiving any medication.

Trump has previously pushed to get a COVID-19 vaccine available for the election. But regulators reportedly crushed these hopes by stipulating that an approval period would extend beyond November 13.

The US has more than 7.6 million COVID-9 cases and more than 213,000 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

