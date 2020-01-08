Trump Promises to Obey Ban on Attacking Cultural Sites in Iran

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his threats to attack heritage sites in Iraq, telling reporters on Tuesday that he would obey international law that prohibits targeting cultural objects.

"I like to obey the law," Trump said during the White House meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. "But think of that. They kill our people, they blow our people, but we have to be very gentle with their cultural institutions. But I'm ok with it. It's ok with me."

On Saturday, Trump said the United States had identified 52 targets, including cultural sites that would be struck if Iran retaliates for the US killing of its top commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in response that such attacks would amount to a violation of international law.

Soleimani, who led the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in Baghdad last Friday in a US drone strike ordered by Trump. Iran has vowed to avenge the attack. Trump reiterated on Tuesday that US forces were fully ready to withstand any attack and fight back.