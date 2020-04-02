Trump Promises to Send Extra Ventilators as Foreign Aid Amid Coronavirus Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The United States will soon have more ventilators that it needs to fight coronavirus and will start distributing an excess as an aid to foreign countries, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We will soon have more ventilators than we need. We're building thousands, we will fairly soon be at a point where we have far more than we can use even after we stockpile for some future catastrophe, which we hope doesn't happen," Trump said at a White House briefing Wednesday.

"We are going to be distributing them, the extras around the world. We go to Italy, France, Spain which is very hard hit."

Earlier he invoked the Defense Production Act to mandate large companies to start building ventilators, thousands of which are needed in intensive care units across the country to treat patients with lungs affected by coronavirus.

When asked how he sees China's efforts to aid pandemic-hit countries, Trump said that he is "all for it." "I'm all for all of us helping everybody," he added.