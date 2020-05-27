Trump Promises 'Very Powerful' Announcement on China Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters he will make a very powerful announcement on China later this week and hinted that it may be about penalizing the country.

"We are doing something now. I think you will find it very interesting. But I won't be talking about it today," Trump said on Tuesday evening in response to a question whether he plans to implement sanctions against China for its pending actions against Hong Kong. "It's something you will be hearing about before the end of the week. Very powerful, I think."

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the US president is displeased with China's actions toward Hong Kong.

Last week, the Chinese legislature proposed a bill to outlaw subversive activity in Hong Kong as rallies in the city resumed on Sunday despite a ban on gatherings due to the novel coronavirus.

China's National People's Congress is set to vote on the bill on Thursday. To protest the legislation, Hong Kong trade unions have called for a general strike on Wednesday. Beijing has repeatedly stated that the disruption in Hong Kong is the result of foreign interference.

US officials have threatened to sanction China and possibly change its policy toward the special administrative region of Hong Kong.