Trump Promises 'wild' Campaign Launch Rally

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:08 PM

Trump promises 'wild' campaign launch rally

President Donald Trump promised a "wild" 2020 campaign launch rally in Florida on Tuesday, even if dismal early poll numbers show he faces a difficult reelection

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump promised a "wild" 2020 campaign launch rally in Florida on Tuesday, even if dismal early poll numbers show he faces a difficult reelection.

Organizers claim the Orlando rally has sold out a 20,000-seat arena, with many more to gather outside, watching on big screens.

Trump portrayed the scale of the event as only one step below a rock concert.

"Look what is going on in Orlando, Florida, right now! People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild - See you later!" he tweeted.

Trump then returned to his almost daily claim that the media fails to reflect what he considers his achievements and popularity.

"The Fake news doesn't report it, but Republican enthusiasm is at an all time high," he tweeted.

