UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Promises Xi To Show Restraint In Reacting To Coronavirus Threat - Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:21 PM

Trump Promises Xi to Show Restraint in Reacting to Coronavirus Threat - Beijing

US President Donald Trump pledged in a Friday phone call with his Chinese counterpart that Washington would show restraint in responding to the coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump pledged in a Friday phone call with his Chinese counterpart that Washington would show restraint in responding to the coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said.

Beijing earlier criticized a number of countries, the United States in particular, for their "overreaction" and fearmongering with respect to the coronavirus threat. According to China, Washington was the first to evacuate its consulate employees from Wuhan, cut embassy staff in the country and impose a travel ban on Chinese travelers.

"President Trump expressed confidence that under President Xi Jinping's leadership, the Chinese people will undoubtedly succeed in fighting the spread of the disease. The US is confident about the Chinese economy's development. The US will show restraint in responding to the outbreak and is ready to maintain contacts and cooperation with China through bilateral contacts and World Health Organization channels," the ministry said in a statement.

Trump stated that the US fully supported Beijing's efforts in battling the outbreak and was ready to send its experts to China to help, according to the statement. He also commended China for building a new hospital in Wuhan within days, calling it proof of the country's outstanding emergency response capabilities.

Xi, in turn, said that he highly appreciated Trump's assessment of China's efforts.

China has been fighting the new strain of coronavirus since December. In a bid to prevent the virus from spreading, the authorities have restricted travel and suspended transport services in virus-affected cities and provinces, effectively putting millions of people on lockdown. In spite of all efforts, the virus has spread across China and to more than 20 countries. Currently there are over 31,000 people infected worldwide, and the death toll has soared past 630.

Related Topics

World China Washington Trump Wuhan Beijing United States December All From Million Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death of Chinese doctor fuels anger, demands for c ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses bail petition of fr ..

2 minutes ago

Sukkur electric power company disconnection, recov ..

2 minutes ago

IDF Gives No Comment on Russia's Statement on Stri ..

2 minutes ago

Price hike indeed a challenge to PTI government, s ..

8 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Kohat inaugurates mini zoo for ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.