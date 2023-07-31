Open Menu

Trump Property Manager Appears In US Court Following Indictment In Docs Probe - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 10:56 PM

Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, appeared in a court in Miami after being charged in a superseding indictment filed as part of the probe into Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents, NBC News reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, appeared in a court in Miami after being charged in a superseding indictment filed as part of the probe into Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents, NBC news reported on Monday.

De Oliveira is seeking to secure local legal counsel in Florida prior to arraignment, for which he was asked to return in August, the report said, citing De Oliveira's attorney John Irving.

The judge overseeing De Oliveira's case set a $100,000 bond after reading the four criminal charges against him, the report said.

On Friday, US Special Counsel Jack Smith released a superseding indictment as part of his investigation into Trump's post-presidency handling of classified documents, charging De Oliveira with crimes including conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements and altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing an object.

The indictment alleges that De Oliveira assisted in efforts to delete surveillance footage and then made false statements during a voluntary interview with the FBI.

The indictment also added three additional charges against Trump, bringing the total number of counts to 40.

The criminal probe and charges come amid Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, leading the former president and his allies to accuse the Biden administration of weaponizing the US justice system.

