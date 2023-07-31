Open Menu

Trump Property Manager In Court Over Secret Docs Case

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 10:50 PM

The property manager of Donald Trump's Florida estate made his first court appearance on Monday to face charges he helped the former president conceal top secret government document

The property manager of Donald Trump's Florida estate made his first court appearance on Monday to face charges he helped the former president conceal top secret government documents.

Carlos De Oliveira, 56, who is accused of conspiring to obstruct justice, destroying evidence and making false statements, was released pending trial on a bond of $100,000.

De Oliveira, who was wearing a navy blue suit, did not enter a plea because he has not yet retained a local attorney.

He listened attentively as Federal magistrate judge Edwin Torres read the charges against him at a brief hearing in Miami.

Trump pleaded not guilty in June to charges of unlawfully retaining national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

The former president and frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination is scheduled to go on trial next May at the height of what is expected to be a bitter and divisive presidential election campaign.

