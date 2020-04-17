UrduPoint.com
Trump Proposes 3-Stage Plan To Reopen US Economy - Document

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:20 AM

Trump Proposes 3-Stage Plan to Reopen US Economy - Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Trump administration has drafted a three-stage plan of gradual reopening the US economy based on expectations of a recession due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The document was obtained by the Washington Post prior President Donald Trump presenting it later on Thursday.

Phase one of the plan lifts certain restrictions like opening gyms and resuming elective medical treatments like surgeries, but with continued encouragement of quarantines for all vulnerable individuals, the document said.

Phase two allows reopening schools among other relaxation of measures, the document said.

Phase three makes it possible to resume "unrestricted staffing of worksites," the document said.

The plan determines "gating criteria" for US states to qualify for reopening. They include "downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period" and "treating all patients without crisis care," the document added.

