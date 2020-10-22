UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Publishes Full CBS Interview That He Abruptly Ended, Calling It 'Rudeness'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Trump Publishes Full CBS Interview That He Abruptly Ended, Calling it 'Rudeness'

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday published the full CBS news interview that he abruptly ended earlier this week, accusing the company and its journalists of hatred, bias and rudeness towards him.

"Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS," Trump said in a Twitter message.

"Tonight's anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!" the president added, in reference to his second and last nationally televised debate with Demcoratic presidential candidate Joe Biden scheduled to be broadcast on Thursday night.

CBS responded, defending its treatment of the president as being fair and balanced.

"The White House's unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades," the network said in a statement.

Trump is currently trailing Biden in all national polls and and is behind or tied with Biden in key battleground states he carried in the 2016 election.

Related Topics

Election Twitter White House Company Trump 2016 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel sign memorandum of understanding on mu ..

29 seconds ago

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon holds first mass even ..

30 minutes ago

Putin Says Extension of Coronavirus-Linked Support ..

30 minutes ago

US Working on Sanctioning Myanmar Officials for Op ..

30 minutes ago

Barbarians' Covid breach puts England game in doub ..

30 minutes ago

If Russia Wanted to Poison Navalny Would Never Let ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.