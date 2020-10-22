Trump Publishes Full CBS Interview That He Abruptly Ended, Calling it 'Rudeness'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday published the full CBS news interview that he abruptly ended earlier this week, accusing the company and its journalists of hatred, bias and rudeness towards him.

"Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS," Trump said in a Twitter message.

"Tonight's anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!" the president added, in reference to his second and last nationally televised debate with Demcoratic presidential candidate Joe Biden scheduled to be broadcast on Thursday night.

CBS responded, defending its treatment of the president as being fair and balanced.

"The White House's unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades," the network said in a statement.

Trump is currently trailing Biden in all national polls and and is behind or tied with Biden in key battleground states he carried in the 2016 election.