Trump Pulls Ahead in Texas With 64% of Votes Counted - Early Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has taken a narrow lead in the key state of Texas with more than half of the votes counted, early results showed.

Trump leads his Democratic rival Joe Biden 49.4 - 49.3 with 64 percent of the votes counted, official results posted by FOX news showed on Tuesday.

Texas with its massive 38 electoral votes is a traditional Republican stronghold, but growing urban populations and communities of color make it an increasingly contested territory. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the state by about 9 percentage points, a narrower lead compared to Mitt Romney's performance in 2012. It was followed by major Democratic gains during 2018 mid-term election. In some polls Trump outpaced Biden by less than a margin of error, which together with high early voting rates invites speculations that the state may sensationally flip blue this time.