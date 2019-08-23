Trump Pushed G7 Leaders to Schedule Formal Session on Economy, Trade - White House Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The G7 Summit will include a solid formal session dedicated to economy and trade due to the urging of US President Donald Trump, White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters.

"At President Trump's urging... there will be a solid session on the economy and trade. Before that, that wasn't there. Those topics were not there. So now in a formal sense there will be a session Saturday morning on the economy and trade," Kudlow said on Thursday.

That is important, Kudlow added, because outside of the United States there is very little economic growth.

"Europe is on the edge, Japan, China's faltering and we think it's high time that we had a good group discussion with the allies regarding how to promote economic growth and prosperity and to lower trade barriers and to stabilize currencies," Kudlow said.

The G7 annual summit will be held in the French resort city of Biarritz on August 24-26.