Trump, Putin Discuss Need for Effective Arms Control, G7 Summit - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the importance of effective arms control regime and the progress towards convening G7 summit during a phone talk on Monday, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

"President Trump and President Putin discussed the latest efforts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and reopen global economies," Deere said via Twitter. "President Trump also reiterated the need for effective arms control. Additionally, the two leaders discussed progress toward convening the G7."