Trump, Putin Discuss Need to Defeat COVID-19, Stabilize World Energy Markets - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call on Monday agreed on the need to defeat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and stabilizing the world energy markets, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Monday.

"The two leaders agreed to work closely together through the G20 to drive the international campaign to defeat the virus and reinvigorate the global economy," Deere said. "The leaders also discussed critical bilateral and global issues. President Trump and President Putin agreed on the importance of stability in global energy markets."