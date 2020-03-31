Trump, Putin Discuss Need to Defeat COVID-19, Stabilize World Energy Markets - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call on Monday agreed on the need to defeat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and stabilize the world energy markets, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Monday.

"The two leaders agreed to work closely together through the G20 to drive the international campaign to defeat the virus and reinvigorate the global economy," Deere said. "The leaders also discussed critical bilateral and global issues. President Trump and President Putin agreed on the importance of stability in global energy markets.

"

Deere said the two leaders also discussed issues concerning Venezuela and Trump underscored the need for a transition of government in order to end the crisis in that country.

On Monday, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in the United States exceeded 150,000 with the death toll increasing to 2,828, according to the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker. Russia has 1,836 confirmed cases, according to the data.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 755,000 people worldwide and killed more than 36,000.