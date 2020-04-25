UrduPoint.com
Trump, Putin Hail 'trust' And Cooperation On WWII Anniversary

Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:34 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Russia and the United States on Saturday commemorated a historic meeting of US and Soviet forces during WWII as an example of how their countries can "build trust and cooperate." The meeting of Soviet and American forces at the Elbe river in Germany on April 25, 1945 is seen as a milestone in World War II, foreshadowing the defeat of the Nazis.

A joint statement by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on the 75th anniversary said the Elbe meeting illustrated how the two countries could work together.

It is "an example of how our countries can set aside differences, build trust and cooperate in the name of a common goal," according to a statement published by the Kremlin and White House.

