Trump-Putin Talks' Transcripts May Only Be Published If Both Sides Agree - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:16 PM

The Kremlin believes that publication of conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump is possible only with the consent of both sides, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Kremlin believes that publication of conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump is possible only with the consent of both sides, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"Such requests, all the processes that are currently underway around this in the United States, of course, are an internal affair. We did not meddle and do not [have the right] to interfere. As for the transcript of conversations, of course, to some extent this publication is possible only by mutual agreement of the sides," Peskov told reporters.

"In general, diplomatic practice certainly does not envision such publications. Therefore, if the Americans [give] some signals, we will discuss it," he said.

