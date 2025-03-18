Trump, Putin to speak about Ukraine war

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will hold a highly-anticipated phone call Tuesday to discuss the Ukraine war, with Kyiv and its European allies demanding that Russia agree to an unconditional US-proposed ceasefire.

Washington and Moscow have expressed optimism about recent talks but it remains to be seen if Trump can convince Putin to agree to a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire, more than three years into Russia's invasion.

Kyiv has agreed to halting fighting, but Putin instead set a string of conditions, with European countries criticising him for not committing to an immediate ceasefire.

Many in Europe worry Trump -- who has for years expressed admiration for Russia -- will cede to Putin's demands.

The Kremlin said the call will take place "from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Moscow time" (1300 to 1500 GMT) -- giving, unusually, a precise time.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the leaders will discuss Ukraine and the "normalisation" of US-Russia ties, with Trump's previous call to Putin ending the Kremlin chief's isolation during the Ukraine invasion.

Kyiv urged Russia on Tuesday to accept to the ceasefire.

"It is time for Russia to show whether it really wants peace," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said. "We expect the Russian side to unconditionally agree to this proposal."

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Putin does not want peace and is trying to achieve a better position militarily ahead of any halt in fighting.

Putin has said that a ceasefire only benefits Kyiv and Moscow hinted Tuesday that it was sceptical.

"It's been a week since the moment of the (ceasefire) proposal," Putin aide Yuri Ushakov told the Kommersant newspaper.

"And what do we see? The biggest Ukrainian drone attack on Russian territory in history," he said, referring to an attack on the Moscow region last week.

But Ushakov added that "we are not losing hope", adding: "They (Putin and Trump) need to speak."

Russia has attacked Ukraine with near daily barrages of drones and missiles for more than three years, occupying swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine and pressing a grinding advance in recent months.