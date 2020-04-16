UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Puts Alliance With South Korea At Risk In Cost-Sharing Row - Congressional Democrats

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump Puts Alliance With South Korea at Risk in Cost-Sharing Row - Congressional Democrats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) President Donald Trump is putting the United States' 70-year-old alliance with South Korea at risk in the latest row over cost sharing in the defense of Seoul, leading Democrats in the US Senate and House of Representatives wrote in a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned that if we are unable to reach a fair and mutually acceptable agreement on a new SMA [Special Measures Agreement] soon, then the continued friction will erode the proper functioning of the alliance itself," the letter said.

Senators Bob Menendez and Jack Reed and Congressmen Eliot Engel and Adam Smith co-signed the letter, according to a press release from Menendez's office.

"It is our understanding that the Republic of Korea recently made a significant offer to the United States to resolve the impasse in negotiations and conclude an agreement. However, it appears that the White House rejected the offer," the lawmakers said.

Negotiations were suspended until at least after South Korea's elections, which were held on Wednesday, the letter noted.

Related Topics

Senate White House Trump Seoul Alliance South Korea United States Democrats From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

1 hour ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

1 hour ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

2 hours ago

Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the ..

5 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

2 hours ago

Mexico Reveals Full Quotas Under New OPEC+ Deal on ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.