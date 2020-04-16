Trump Puts Alliance With South Korea at Risk in Cost-Sharing Row - Congressional Democrats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) President Donald Trump is putting the United States' 70-year-old alliance with South Korea at risk in the latest row over cost sharing in the defense of Seoul, leading Democrats in the US Senate and House of Representatives wrote in a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned that if we are unable to reach a fair and mutually acceptable agreement on a new SMA [Special Measures Agreement] soon, then the continued friction will erode the proper functioning of the alliance itself," the letter said.

Senators Bob Menendez and Jack Reed and Congressmen Eliot Engel and Adam Smith co-signed the letter, according to a press release from Menendez's office.

"It is our understanding that the Republic of Korea recently made a significant offer to the United States to resolve the impasse in negotiations and conclude an agreement. However, it appears that the White House rejected the offer," the lawmakers said.

Negotiations were suspended until at least after South Korea's elections, which were held on Wednesday, the letter noted.