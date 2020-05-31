Trump Puts Off G7 Until September, Invites Russia Along With Three Other Countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) US President Donald Trump is postponing the G7 summit, originally planned for June, until September and plans to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India, Trump told reporters on Air Force One during his return to Washington from Cape Canaveral.

"I don't feel that as a G7 it properly represents what's going on in the world. It's a very outdated group of countries," Trump said on Saturday.

White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said that Washington's traditional allies would be brought together to talk about how to deal with the future of China.

Earlier this month, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said that the United States was postponing the next G7 meeting in Washington until late June amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit was originally planned for June 10. Trump told reporters earlier this month that the G7 summit would likely take place at the White House though parts of the gathering could be held at Camp David.