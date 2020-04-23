Trump, Qatari Amir Discuss Need for Afghans to Resume Prisoner Swap Talks - White House

WASHINNGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the importance of resuming intra-Afghan talks including regarding the exchange of prisoners, the White House said in a statement.

"The President and the Amir agreed on the importance of the Taliban reducing violence and continuing discussions on prisoner releases," the statement said after their phone conversation on Wednesday.

Qatar has played a key role in mediating the US-Taliban talks that consummated with an agreement in February that envisions the complete withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan within 14 months.

The deal also called for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations and mutual release of prisoners.

However, clashes continue in the country amid disagreements over the prisoner release process.

Earlier in the day, eleven Afghan policemen were killed, and 19 others were injured as Taliban militants carried out an attack on security checkpoints in two districts of the country's northern province of Sar-e Pol, a provincial government spokesman told Sputnik.