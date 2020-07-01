UrduPoint.com
Trump, Queen Elizabeth Discuss COVID-19 Cooperation - White House

Wed 01st July 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) President Donald Trump and the UK's Queen Elizabeth II during a phone conversation discussed US-British cooperation in combating COVID-19, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Tuesday.

"The President and the Queen discussed close cooperation on defeating the virus and reopening global economies," Deere said.

"The President and the Queen also reaffirmed that the United States and United Kingdom... will emerge from this trying time stronger than ever before."

Trump also expressed his condolences for the British people who have lost their lives during the COVID19 pandemic, Deere added.

The United Kingdom had 314,159 cases of COVD-19 reported as of Wednesday with 43,815 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

