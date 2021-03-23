UrduPoint.com
Trump Questions Biden's Fitness For Office Following Air Force One Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 02:30 PM

Trump Questions Biden's Fitness for Office Following Air Force One Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has questioned if his successor, Joe Biden, is fit for office in the wake of the latter struggling to get on board Air Force One.

Last week, a video showing Biden stumbling three times on the steps of Air Force One went viral on social media. The White House later blamed the strong wind for the incident, saying that the president is feeling fine.

"You wonder, whether or not all of the things that he is signing, whether or not he understands what he is signing," Trump said in an interview with the Newsmax broadcaster.

During the interview, the host made allusions to Vice President Kamala Harris becoming president should the 25th amendment of the US Constitution, which states that if the president dies, is removed or incapable of carrying out their duties, need to be invoked. Trump responded by saying "I hope that never happens."

