Trump Questions Whether Fed Chief Powell or China President Xi Bigger Enemy of US Economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) President Donald Trump delivered a blistering response to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell with a Twitter message calling Powell an enemy of the US economy on par with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powel [sic] or Chairman Xi?," Trump said.

Trump's message followed a speech by Powell at an annual conference, in which the Federal Reserve chief said US economic conditions were favorable, despite significant risks.

"As usual, the Fed did NOTHING!" Trump said, while appearing to suggest that the president be consulted by the central bank in setting monetary policy.

Trump also said it is incredible that the Federal Reserve officials can speak without knowing or asking what the US president is doing, which he pointed out "will be announced shortly."

"We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed. I will work "brilliantly" with both, and the US will do great," Trump said.

The reference to China's Xi followed an earlier announcement from Beijing of new tariffs on about $75 billion worth of US goods - the latest salvo in an escalating trade war between the two economic superpowers.