UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Questions Whether Fed Chief Powell Or China President Xi Bigger Enemy Of US Economy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:44 PM

Trump Questions Whether Fed Chief Powell or China President Xi Bigger Enemy of US Economy

President Donald Trump delivered a blistering response to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell with a Twitter message calling Powell an enemy of the US economy on par with Chinese President Xi Jinping

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) President Donald Trump delivered a blistering response to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell with a Twitter message calling Powell an enemy of the US economy on par with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powel [sic] or Chairman Xi?," Trump said.

Trump's message followed a speech by Powell at an annual conference, in which the Federal Reserve chief said US economic conditions were favorable, despite significant risks.

"As usual, the Fed did NOTHING!" Trump said, while appearing to suggest that the president be consulted by the central bank in setting monetary policy.

Trump also said it is incredible that the Federal Reserve officials can speak without knowing or asking what the US president is doing, which he pointed out "will be announced shortly."

"We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed. I will work "brilliantly" with both, and the US will do great," Trump said.

The reference to China's Xi followed an earlier announcement from Beijing of new tariffs on about $75 billion worth of US goods - the latest salvo in an escalating trade war between the two economic superpowers.

Related Topics

Dollar China Twitter Trump Bank Beijing Powell From Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

31 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

26 minutes ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

26 minutes ago

French Prosecutors Open Preliminary Investigation ..

26 minutes ago

Indian Occupied Kashmir 'about to blow': NYT says ..

26 minutes ago

Modi says UAE can be India’s ‘valuable partner ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.