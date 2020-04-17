UrduPoint.com
Trump Questions WHO Failure To Use Taiwan Data Showing Human Spread Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:29 PM

Trump Questions WHO Failure to Use Taiwan Data Showing Human Spread of COVID-19

US President Donald Trump on Friday sought an explanation from World Health Organization (WHO) of the agency's refusal to consider Taiwan's late-December 2019 finding of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) human transmission and the WHO's public embrace in the weeks ahead of China's claim that the disease was not contagious

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday sought an explanation from World Health Organization (WHO) of the agency's refusal to consider Taiwan's late-December 2019 finding of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) human transmission and the WHO's public embrace in the weeks ahead of China's claim that the disease was not contagious.

"Why did the WHO ignore an email from Taiwanese health officials in late December alerting them to the possibility that coronavirus could be transmitted between humans? Why did the WHO make several claims about the coronavirus that ere either inaccurate or misleading," Trump said via Twitter.

A December 14 WHO bulletin said there was no proof of human-to-human transmission, while adding, "the possibility of limited human-to-human transmission cannot be excluded, but the risk of sustained transmission is low.

"

As a result, the United States and rest of the world - excluding Taiwan - was slow to react to what has since become a global contagion of a highly infectious and deadly disease that has shuttered much of the world's economy.

Taiwan has been praised for its success in containing the virus, with just 395 cases and six deaths so far, according to Johns Hopkins University, despite millions of people who routinely travel between the island and the mainland.

China has blocked Taiwan's attempt to gain observer status at the WHO for decades because Beijing considers the island to be part of the mainland.

