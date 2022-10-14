UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Trump Questions Why January 6 Committee Waited to Ask for His Testimony - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump questioned why the US House committee tasked with investigating the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, waited until the end of their public hearing series to request his testimony, following the panel's vote earlier in the day to issue him a subpoena.

"Why didn't the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting? Because the Committee is a total 'BUST' that has only served to further divide our Country, which, by the way, is doing very badly - a laughing stock all over the World? (sic)" Trump said via social media on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the US House committee unanimously agreed to a resolution to subpoena Trump, who they claim bears significant responsibility for the incident.

On January 6, 2021, demonstrators entered the US Capitol complex and delayed the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden. Hundreds of individuals have since been charged with crimes related to the event.

Trump said the US House committee knowingly failed to examine "massive voter fraud" that took place during the election and reasserted that voter and election fraud were the reasons for the January 6 incident.

The committee contends that Trump knowingly advanced allegations of electoral impropriety as part of his purported plan to overturn 2020 election results despite knowing the claims to be false.

