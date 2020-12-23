UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Raises Concern About US Trade Deficit With Vietnam During High-Level Call With Hanoi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:01 PM

Trump Raises Concern About US Trade Deficit With Vietnam During High-Level Call With Hanoi

US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and raised concern about US trade deficit with the Asian nation, the White House spokesman, Judd Deere said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and raised concern about US trade deficit with the Asian nation, the White House spokesman, Judd Deere said.

"The two leaders welcomed the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and agreed that the United States-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership is stronger than ever. President Trump raised concerns regarding the trade deficit and urged Prime Minister Phuc to take bold steps to ensure fair and reciprocal trade between the United States and Vietnam," Deere said on Twitter.

Trump was elected president of the United States in 2016 with a promise to fix what he called US dishonest trade relations with other countries.

During his presidency, he unleashed what many characterized as a trade war with China and negotiated a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada that replaced the NAFTA agreement.

US President-elect Joe Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. However, incumbent President Trump has refused to concede, alleging vote fraud, although his campaign has lost nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister China Canada Vote Twitter White House Trump United States Mexico Vietnam November December 2016 All Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo transports first batch of Pfizer ..

23 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates Paediatric Ward at ..

6 minutes ago

Cement export decreases 0.43% in five months

6 minutes ago

Highway Car Accident Kills 17 People in Central Ni ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey court sentences exiled journalist Dundar to ..

7 minutes ago

Security Forces Kill 24 Taliban Members in Souther ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.