Trump Raises Concern About US Trade Deficit With Vietnam During High-Level Call With Hanoi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and raised concern about US trade deficit with the Asian nation, the White House spokesman, Judd Deere said.

"The two leaders welcomed the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and agreed that the United States-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership is stronger than ever. President Trump raised concerns regarding the trade deficit and urged Prime Minister Phuc to take bold steps to ensure fair and reciprocal trade between the United States and Vietnam," Deere said on Twitter.

Trump was elected president of the United States in 2016 with a promise to fix what he called US dishonest trade relations with other countries.

During his presidency, he unleashed what many characterized as a trade war with China and negotiated a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada that replaced the NAFTA agreement.

US President-elect Joe Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. However, incumbent President Trump has refused to concede, alleging vote fraud, although his campaign has lost nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month.