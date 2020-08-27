Trump raises specter of 'chaos' to nation on edge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump accepts the Republican Party nomination for a second term on Thursday seeking to present himself to a nation on edge as the "law and order" candidate who will be the bulwark against "chaos" in American cities and the "radical left."

It comes amid unprecedented health and economic crises, social unrest and protests for racial justice which have made the results of the matchup between the 74-year-old Trump and the 77-year-old Democrat Joe Biden all the more unpredictable.

For the past several days, protests and violence have rocked the small Wisconsin town of Kenosha, where a young African-American man, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times in the back by a police officer.

Trump seized upon the Kenosha unrest to tweet that he "will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets." "I will be sending Federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!" he said.

Trump has presented the choice facing Americans in November in dire terms and his acceptance speech on Thursday is expected to reprise much of the same rhetoric.

"I'm the only thing standing between the American dream and total anarchy, madness and chaos," he said last week.

In a prelude to Trump's speech, Vice President Mike Pence told voters on Wednesday that they "won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" and cast Trump as their protector against socialists and the "radical left."