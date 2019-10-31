Trump rallies Republicans as impeachment probe goes public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump called on Republicans to rally behind him Thursday as Democrats in Congress prepared to move the impeachment investigation against him into higher gear with public hearings.

The US leader faced the increasing likelihood of becoming the third president in history to be impeached and placed on trial for removal in the Senate over an alleged extortion scheme to obtain Ukraine's help to get him reelected in 2020.

The president retweeted a rallying cry from Fox news host Laura Ingraham that called on Republicans to "stand together and defend the leader of their party against these smears."