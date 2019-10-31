UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Rallies Republicans As Impeachment Probe Goes Public

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:48 PM

Trump rallies Republicans as impeachment probe goes public

US President Donald Trump called on Republicans to rally behind him Thursday as Democrats in Congress prepared to move the impeachment investigation against him into higher gear with public hearings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump called on Republicans to rally behind him Thursday as Democrats in Congress prepared to move the impeachment investigation against him into higher gear with public hearings.

The US leader faced the increasing likelihood of becoming the third president in history to be impeached and placed on trial for removal in the Senate over an alleged extortion scheme to obtain Ukraine's help to get him reelected in 2020.

The president retweeted a rallying cry from Fox news host Laura Ingraham that called on Republicans to "stand together and defend the leader of their party against these smears."

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Trump Democrats Congress 2020 From

Recent Stories

DNO reports US$ 227 million in Q3 revenues

19 minutes ago

Travelers from UAE can now fly to the Philippines ..

54 minutes ago

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa play a draw

1 hour ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council to hold fifth meeti ..

1 hour ago

Iraqi President Says Prime Minister Mahdi Agrees t ..

19 seconds ago

Pak Navy rescues sea cyclone affectees in coastal ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.