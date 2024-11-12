Open Menu

Trump Ramps Up Transition Moves With Key Appointments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) US President-elect Donald Trump named new members for his incoming administration on Monday, tapping loyalists for several key posts after signaling his desire to have his cabinet confirmed without Senate oversight.

His staffing picks are the subject of intense speculation and scrutiny, with Trump vowing that his second administration will oversee a radical shake-up of the Federal government.

The 78-year-old Republican tycoon said Sunday he would nominate hardline immigration official Tom Homan as the country's "border czar," while Lee Zeldin, an early political ally, was proposed as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief.

New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik got the nod for UN ambassador, while US media say Stephen Miller, who was the architect of Trump's so-called Muslim ban immigration policy during his first term, was set to be his deputy chief of staff with a broad portfolio.

The choices underline Trump's desire to deliver on key campaign messages, with Homan's hardline stance on deportations and previous work as head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) making him a widely expected choice.

Trump has promised to carry out the "biggest deportation operation in the history of our country" at the start of his term -- a goal Homan has previously embraced.

Stefanik, who has voiced strong support for Israel, will represent the administration as the UN grapples with the ars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Stefanik's and Zeldin's nominations would need approval by the Senate, but Trump is hoping to bypass the upper chamber by making appointments while it is in recess.

He has turned the issue into a loyalty test, insisting Saturday that any Republican seeking to be the leader of the Senate "must agree" to recess appointments.

The three senators jockeying for the post immediately issued statements saying they supported the move, or were at least open to the idea.

