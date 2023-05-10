UrduPoint.com

Trump Rape Verdict Unlikely To Change Voters' Choice Ahead Of Election - Pence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Trump Rape Verdict Unlikely to Change Voters' Choice Ahead of Election - Pence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Former US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that the verdict against former US President Donald Trump in the case of the attempted rape of writer and journalist Jean Carroll was unlikely to change the opinion of US voters about him.

"It's just one more instance where ” at a time when American families are struggling, when our economy is hurting, when the world seems to become a more dangerous place almost every day ” (there's) just one more story focusing on my former running mate that I know is a great fascination to members of the national media, but I just don't think is where the American people are focused," Pence told NBC news.

Pence added that during four and a half years of joint work with Trump, he "never heard or witnessed behavior of that nature."

However, the former vice president refused to assess the suitability of Trump for the presidency in the light of the charges against him, adding that "it is a question for the American people.

"

On Tuesday, a Federal jury in New York found Trump guilty in an attempted rape case against Carroll. In particular. the jury concluded that Trump molested Carroll in the spring of 1996, but did not commit the rape, as was initially claimed by the woman, CNN reported. The court ordered the ex-president to pay $2 million in damages for harassment as part of a civil lawsuit settlement. In addition, Trump was ordered to pay another $3 million for defamation of Carroll and damage to her reputation.

Court hearings in the Carroll case started at the end of April against the backdrop of Trump's election campaign. The former president announced in November his intention to run for a second term in 2024.

Related Topics

Election World Trump New York April November Women Media Million Court

Recent Stories

Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in futur ..

Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in future industries

9 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from Islamabad

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestin ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestinian Digital Business delegatio ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydr ..

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydrogen Technology Innovation

2 hours ago
 UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracti ..

UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracting investments: Secretary-Gene ..

2 hours ago
 AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauriti ..

AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauritius from International Space St ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.