Trump Rape Verdict Unlikely to Change Voters' Choice Ahead of Election - Pence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Former US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that the verdict against former US President Donald Trump in the case of the attempted rape of writer and journalist Jean Carroll was unlikely to change the opinion of US voters about him.

"It's just one more instance where ” at a time when American families are struggling, when our economy is hurting, when the world seems to become a more dangerous place almost every day ” (there's) just one more story focusing on my former running mate that I know is a great fascination to members of the national media, but I just don't think is where the American people are focused," Pence told NBC news.

Pence added that during four and a half years of joint work with Trump, he "never heard or witnessed behavior of that nature."

However, the former vice president refused to assess the suitability of Trump for the presidency in the light of the charges against him, adding that "it is a question for the American people.

"

On Tuesday, a Federal jury in New York found Trump guilty in an attempted rape case against Carroll. In particular. the jury concluded that Trump molested Carroll in the spring of 1996, but did not commit the rape, as was initially claimed by the woman, CNN reported. The court ordered the ex-president to pay $2 million in damages for harassment as part of a civil lawsuit settlement. In addition, Trump was ordered to pay another $3 million for defamation of Carroll and damage to her reputation.

Court hearings in the Carroll case started at the end of April against the backdrop of Trump's election campaign. The former president announced in November his intention to run for a second term in 2024.