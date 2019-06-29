Trump Reacted to Invitation to Victory Parade Constructively, Emotionally - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump reacted very constructively and emotionally to the invitation to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Trump to attend celebrations of the 75th anniversary of WWII end next year.

"Donald Trump reacted quite constructively..., rather emotionally and said that, indeed, it is important to show everyone the historical allied relations between America and Russia again. He said he would wait for an official invitation, and it will be sent in the coming days," Peskov said on Russia's Channel One.