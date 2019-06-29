UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Reacted To Invitation To Victory Parade Constructively, Emotionally - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Trump Reacted to Invitation to Victory Parade Constructively, Emotionally - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump reacted very constructively and emotionally to the invitation to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Trump to attend celebrations of the 75th anniversary of WWII end next year.

"Donald Trump reacted quite constructively..., rather emotionally and said that, indeed, it is important to show everyone the historical allied relations between America and Russia again. He said he would wait for an official invitation, and it will be sent in the coming days," Peskov said on Russia's Channel One.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Trump Vladimir Putin World War

Recent Stories

Russia-US Disarmament Talks Require Complex Approa ..

3 minutes ago

Trump, Merkel Discuss Support for Economic Reform ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Finance Minister Siluanov, Treasury Secret ..

3 minutes ago

Army-2019 Airshow Held at Russian Airbase in Armen ..

3 minutes ago

At Least 4 People Injured in Explosions in Afghan ..

3 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 AG Says Withdrew Application for Mai ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.