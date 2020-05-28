UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Readies Executive Order To Take On Social Media Censorship - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Trump Readies Executive Order to Take on Social Media Censorship - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump is getting ready to sign an executive order that could open the door for federal regulators to penalize social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Google for censoring online content, The Hill reported citing a draft of the order.

"In a country that has long cherished the freedom of expression, we cannot allow a limited number of online platforms to hand-pick the speech that Americans may access and convey online," the draft order said. "When large, powerful social media companies censor opinions with which they disagree, they exercise a dangerous power."

The president's action comes after unprecedented decision by Twitter this week to apply a fact-checking label to his content. The label, which Twitter has allegedly designed to combat misinformation and unverified claims, linked to a curated page with links and summaries of articles claiming Trump's statements on mail-in ballots are unfounded.

However, other media outlets such as journalist Tucker Carlson from Fox news disagreed with Twitter's claims, saying Trump's statement on mail-in voting fraud was factually true.

Trump flagged the upcoming executive order in a tweet on Thursday morning, among the many he fired off.

"This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!" he said.

The US president issued another tweet a couple of hours later that read: "So ridiculous to see Twitter trying to make the case that Mail-In Ballots are not subject to FRAUD. How stupid, there are examples, and cases, all over the place. Our election process will become badly tainted & a laughingstock all over the World. Tell that to your hater."

In his original criticism of Twitter on Tuesday, Trump accused the social media platform of "interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election" and "stifling FREE SPEECH." He added that he "will not allow it to happen!"

Trump's executive order would direct an agency within the Commerce Department to file a petition with the Federal Communications Commission to clarify the scope of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 law that is considered foundational to the internet's expansion, the report said.

The statute provides platforms legal immunity for content posted by third-party users while also giving them legal cover to make good-faith efforts to moderate their platforms, the report added.

Related Topics

Election Internet World Google Social Media Facebook Twitter Immunity Trump May 2020 Commerce Media All From

Recent Stories

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture Museums to welcome visitors from 1 J ..

1 hour ago

Politicians should not doing politics on national ..

53 seconds ago

Ovechkin Wins Record 9th Maurice Richard Trophy

54 seconds ago

50 world leaders call for post-pandemic cooperatio ..

56 seconds ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Hong Kong on Frida ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.