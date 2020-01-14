UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Readies For Fight In Senate Impeachment Trial If Witnesses Called - White House

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:22 PM

Trump Readies For Fight in Senate Impeachment Trial if Witnesses Called - White House

President Donald is ready to fight if the Senate seeks witness testimony during the upcoming impeachment trial, despite his earlier call on lawmakers to immediately dismiss the charges, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in an interview on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) President Donald is ready to fight if the Senate seeks witness testimony during the upcoming impeachment trial, despite his earlier call on lawmakers to immediately dismiss the charges, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in an interview on Tuesday.

"We are prepared and whether this thing goes to a full trial, whether it's modified or whether it is just dismissed out of hand for the illegitimate scam it has become, we will be ready," Gidley told Fox news. "The president is not afraid of a fight."

Senator Mitch McConnell claims to have votes to approve a trial plan that would allow both House prosecutors and Trump defenders to present their cases before the chamber votes on whether to call witnesses.

Trump has called for the Senate to dismiss the two charges in the House Articles of Impeachment - obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

However, immediate dismissal without a trial appeared to lack votes needed to pass in the Senate, with a handful of Republican Senators rejecting Trump's suggestion on Monday.

Senators Lamar Alexander, Mitt Romney and Susan Collins were among number of lawmakers on Monday who rejected the idea of avoiding a trial by dismissing the charges, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Senate White House Trump Lamar Chamber Congress Media

Recent Stories

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

44 minutes ago

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

49 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

1 hour ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

1 hour ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

1 hour ago

EU states launch process against Iran over nuclear ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.