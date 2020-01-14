Trump Readies For Fight in Senate Impeachment Trial if Witnesses Called - White House

President Donald is ready to fight if the Senate seeks witness testimony during the upcoming impeachment trial, despite his earlier call on lawmakers to immediately dismiss the charges, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in an interview on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) President Donald is ready to fight if the Senate seeks witness testimony during the upcoming impeachment trial, despite his earlier call on lawmakers to immediately dismiss the charges, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in an interview on Tuesday.

"We are prepared and whether this thing goes to a full trial, whether it's modified or whether it is just dismissed out of hand for the illegitimate scam it has become, we will be ready," Gidley told Fox news. "The president is not afraid of a fight."

Senator Mitch McConnell claims to have votes to approve a trial plan that would allow both House prosecutors and Trump defenders to present their cases before the chamber votes on whether to call witnesses.

Trump has called for the Senate to dismiss the two charges in the House Articles of Impeachment - obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

However, immediate dismissal without a trial appeared to lack votes needed to pass in the Senate, with a handful of Republican Senators rejecting Trump's suggestion on Monday.

Senators Lamar Alexander, Mitt Romney and Susan Collins were among number of lawmakers on Monday who rejected the idea of avoiding a trial by dismissing the charges, according to media reports.