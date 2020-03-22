UrduPoint.com
Trump Ready To Communicate With North Korean Leader Amid Coronavirus Pandemic- US Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) A senior US administration official has confirmed to Sputnik that US President Donald Trump had sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the subject of the coronavirus.

"President Trump sent a letter to Chairman Kim of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, consistent with his efforts to engage global leaders during the ongoing pandemic. The President looks forward [to] continued communications with Chairman Kim," a senior US administration official told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that Trump had sent a letter to Kim, expressing a desire to cooperate with Pyongyang in the area of epidemic control measures.

According to the news agency, Trump in his letter outlined a plan on developing relations between the United States and North Korea.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October 2019 talks in Sweden, saying that the United States had come empty-handed. The US side claimed that good discussions did take place during the talks.

