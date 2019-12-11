UrduPoint.com
Trump Ready To Sign US Defense Spending Bill That Includes Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump is ready to sign the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

The NDAA legislation passed earlier in the day includes anti-Russian sanctions such as measures targeting companies involved with building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is a project of Russian energy company Gazprom.

"The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) advances many of President Donald J. Trump's priorities... We hope Congress will send this legislation to the President's desk for his signature," the statement said.

