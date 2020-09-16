UrduPoint.com
Trump Ready To Work With Japan's Suga After Election As Prime Minister - White House

The United States congratulates Yoshihide Suga on becoming Japan's new prime minister and President Donald Trump looks forward to working with him, including on the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The United States congratulates Yoshihide Suga on becoming Japan's new prime minister and President Donald Trump looks forward to working with him, including on the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Trump is ready to continue pursuing the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that he and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe forged, including by further strengthening the United States-Japan Alliance and advancing our shared goals," the statement said.

The White House added that the relationship between the two countries has never been stronger, and Trump looks forward to working with Suga to make it even stronger.

Earlier in the day, Suga, the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was officially confirmed as the new prime minister, replacing Shinzo Abe, who stepped down over health issues.

