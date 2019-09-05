Trump Ready, Willing to Negotiate Free Trade Deal With UK - Pence

(@FahadShabbir)

President Donald Trump is willing to begin negotiating a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom as soon as the UK is ready, Vice President Mike Pence told Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Thursday

"I spoke to President [Donald] Trump this morning, your friend, and he ... wanted me to convey that the United States is ready willing and able to immediately negotiate a free trade agreement with the UK," Pence said as he began a meeting with Johnson at 10 Downing Street.

Pence told Johnson that US officials believe that such a deal would boost trade between the US and UK "by three or four times.

"

The US vice president's comments came as Johnson and the UK Parliament remained deadlocked over when and how to exit the European Union.

Pence said Trump asked him to assure Johnson that "the United States supports the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union."

Over Johnson's objection, Parliament passed legislation this week that would force the prime minister to ask the EU to extend UK membership if there is no progress on a Brexit agreement by October 19.

Johnson responded by calling for a snap national election, which Parliament also rejected.