UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Ready, Willing To Negotiate Free Trade Deal With UK - Pence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:27 PM

Trump Ready, Willing to Negotiate Free Trade Deal With UK - Pence

President Donald Trump is willing to begin negotiating a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom as soon as the UK is ready, Vice President Mike Pence told Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) President Donald Trump is willing to begin negotiating a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom as soon as the UK is ready, Vice President Mike Pence told Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Thursday.

"I spoke to President [Donald] Trump this morning, your friend, and he ... wanted me to convey that the United States is ready willing and able to immediately negotiate a free trade agreement with the UK," Pence said as he began a meeting with Johnson at 10 Downing Street.

Pence told Johnson that US officials believe that such a deal would boost trade between the US and UK "by three or four times.

"

The US vice president's comments came as Johnson and the UK Parliament remained deadlocked over when and how to exit the European Union.

Pence said Trump asked him to assure Johnson that "the United States supports the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union."

Over Johnson's objection, Parliament passed legislation this week that would force the prime minister to ask the EU to extend UK membership if there is no progress on a Brexit agreement by October 19.

Johnson responded by calling for a snap national election, which Parliament also rejected.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament European Union Trump London Progress United Kingdom United States Brexit October Agreement

Recent Stories

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

30 minutes ago

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 ..

55 minutes ago

Abe Presents Woodprint, Rugby Uniform to Putin Aft ..

4 minutes ago

13 held for electricity theft in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

US stocks jump on China trade talks announcement

4 minutes ago

NADRA issues new policy for obtaining CNICs

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.