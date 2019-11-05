UrduPoint.com
Trump Reaffirms Commitment to Continue Denuclearization Efforts in Letter to Moon- Reports

US President Donald Trump sent a letter with condolences to South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the recent death of his mother as well as an affirmation of his commitment to continue efforts aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, media reported on Tuesday, citing the South Korean presidential office

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump sent a letter with condolences to South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the recent death of his mother as well as an affirmation of his commitment to continue efforts aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, media reported on Tuesday, citing the South Korean presidential office.

The letter was delivered on Monday by US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien during his meeting with Moon on the sidelines of ASEAN Plus Three summit in Bangkok.

Trump said he planned to keep moving toward the "shared goal" of making the Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons and achieving peace, as referenced by Yonhap news Agency.

The US president also expressed hope that separated Korean families living on different sides of the demilitarized zone would finally be reunited.

Moon's parents were North Korean refugees who fled to the south during the Korean War.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula, which had been precarious owing to the many missile tests the North was conducting, significantly improved last year following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with both Moon and Trump. In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization in exchange for the US and South Korea freezing their military drills and potential sanctions relief on the part of the United States.

However, the negotiation process stalled this year due to the lack of specific denuclearization measures and after Pyongyang resumed its missile tests.

