UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Reaffirms US Developing Hypersonic Missiles 17 Times Faster Than Currently In Stock

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Trump Reaffirms US Developing Hypersonic Missiles 17 Times Faster Than Currently in Stock

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a roundtable event at Southern Command on Friday reaffirmed that the United States is developing hypersonic missiles that are 17 times faster than what it has in its arsenal.

"We have things under construction that we're going to take a look at one day soon where we have missiles that go, I hear, 17 times faster than any other missile - the normal type at least," Trump said.

On June 30, Department of Defense Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization Mark Lewis said the United States is looking to conduct its first test flights of completed hypersonic prototype weapons by 2025 with deployable weapons by the second half of the decade.

The Defense Department plans to carry out at least 40 flight tests of hypersonic missiles over the Pacific Ocean in the next four years.

On May 15, Trump made the first public comments about the United States developing a hypersonic missile that would be 17 times faster compared to the fastest missile that the US military currently had available.

Related Topics

Trump United States May June Event Arsenal

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

3 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker Believes Ankara's Decision on Hag ..

51 minutes ago

US, Japan Explore Prospects for Future Engagement ..

51 minutes ago

Five gamblers held, stake money recovered

51 minutes ago

Premier League admits VAR blunders

51 minutes ago

NEPRA forms committee to submit detailed report in ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.