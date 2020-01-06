UrduPoint.com
Trump Receives Credentials Of New Ukraine Ambassador Yelchenko - White House

Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday accepted the credentials of Ukraine's newly appointed Ambassador to the US Volodymyr Yelchenko and five other diplomats during a closed-press ceremony White House, a spokesperson for the administration said in a statement.

"The President recognized Ambassadors today at a Diplomatic Credentialing Ceremony in the Oval Office," the statement said.

Prior to posting in Washington, Yelchenko worked in New York, where he represented Ukraine at the United Nations.

The US President also received credentials from the new ambassadors of South Korea, Thailand, Austria, Senegal and East Timor.

Trump's dealings with Ukraine provided grounds for the impeachment proceedings which culminated last month in the Democrat-led House of Representatives voting to indict the President on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The final say on a motion to remove him from office will come after the Republican-controlled Senate reviews the case in the coming weeks. Trump denies any wrongdoing, dismissing the inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 election and preempting the results of the 2020 campaign.

