WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump marked a speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Chicago on Monday by calling on the city's Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to be fired amid an out of control spate of murders, according to a pool report.

"This person should be here," Trump said of Johnson. "Because maybe he could learn something."

Johnson declined to attend the event, claiming that the US president does not support "Chicago values."

Chicago suffers from one of the highest murder rates anywhere in the United States. This year, 436 people have been killed - often by guns in gang-related violence, according to media reports.

Although the rate is slightly down from last year, it is not uncommon for the city to suffer more than 50 murders during a single weekend.

Trump singled out Chicago's crime several times, claiming Afghanistan is a safer place, adding that Chicago Police should have a new leader, the report said.

Trump also announced an executive order establishing the Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice. The panel will provide recommendations to address challenges that burden law enforcement, including suspects' substance abuse, homelessness and mental illness, according to the report.