Trump refights 2016 election on Twitter

President Donald Trump sometimes seems to have not got over his defeat of Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. He wants to do it again

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):President Donald Trump sometimes seems to have not got over his defeat of Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. He wants to do it again.

"I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try to steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren," he tweeted Tuesday, referencing both his habitual insult for Clinton and a new nickname for rising Democratic 2020 candidate Warren.

Clinton is not anywhere near the current field vying to take on Trump in next year's election.

But she played along Tuesday, firing back on Twitter: "Don't tempt me. Do your job."Senator Warren is increasingly closing in on the top spot in a crowded Democratic field, where former vice president Joe Biden is still the frontrunner.

Trump suffers weak poll numbers and is currently distracted by an impeachment probe launched by the Democratic majority in the lower house of Congress.