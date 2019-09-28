UrduPoint.com
Trump Refugee Cap Drags US Moral Standing To New Low - Senator

Sat 28th September 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) President Donald Trump has brought the United States' international moral standard to a new low by dramatically cutting the refugee admittance cap, Senator Dick Durbin said in a press release.

"In the midst of the worst refugee crisis in history, the Trump Administration has dropped America's moral standing to a new low by setting a refugee admissions goal of only 18,000," Durbin, the Senate Democratic Whip, said in a statement on Friday.

The Trump administration's 18,000 per year refugee ceiling is the lowest on record in US history. Since the enactment of the Refugee Act of 1980, the United States has resettled an average of more than 80,000 refugees per year.

Trump also issued an executive order to give state and local governments the authority to block refugees from being resettled in their communities.

