Trump Refugee Embargo Cancels Hope For Afghan Migrants
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Islamabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) After working for years alongside the United States to combat the Taliban in Afghanistan, Zahra says she was just days from being evacuated to America when President Donald Trump suspended refugee admissions.
She sold her belongings as she awaited a flight out of Pakistan, where she has been embroiled in a three-year process applying for a refugee scheme Trump froze in one of his first acts back in office.
"We stood with them for the past 20 years, all I want is for them to stand up for the promise they made," the 27-year-old former Afghanistan defence ministry worker told AFP from Islamabad.
"The only wish we have is to be safe and live where we can have peace and an ordinary human life," she said, sobbing down the phone and speaking under a pseudonym to protect her identity.
